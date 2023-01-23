ULM hosts forum for athletic director candidate

By Maddy Johnson
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The University of Louisiana Monroe says they are hosting a forum on Tuesday, Jan. 24 for the athletic director candidate John Hartwell.

The forum will be held at 3 p.m. on the seventh floor of the ULM Library.

ULM says that faculty, staff, students and the Monroe community are invited to attend and meet Hartwell.

Hartwell has been the athletic director for Troy University and Utah State University.

Before the forum, ULM says Hartwell will meet with the university administration, faculty, staff, students and athletics.

