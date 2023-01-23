Ouachita Parish Public Library hosts parish-wide contest for Black History Month

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Public Library - Louise Williams Branch is encouraging children throughout the parish, ages 12-18, to enter the library system’s new ‘Words Have Power’ contest in honor of Black History Month.

Interested participants are asked to write out their favorite quote stated by an influential African-American figure on notecards, and explain what the quote means to them.

“We just know that so many influential African-American men and women have used words to change the course of history and change the lives of so many and so we wanted to make a creative way for teenagers to do that in their own way,” says Ashten Estep, Young Adult and Reference Associate of OPPL - Louise Williams Branch.

Students have the choice of taking their completed notecards to any nearby branch or work on it when they arrive to the library. The notecards will ultimately go to the Louise Williams branch for the contest, according to the library branch’s staff.

The top three picks will receive a gift card:

1st Place - $75

2nd Place - $50

3rd Place - $25

The winners will be featured in the library’s spring newsletter. A program for the ‘Words Have Power’ contest will be held at the Louise Williams branch, located at 140 Bayou Oaks Drive, during the month of February, where students will be able to read their notecards out loud. The deadline to enter into the contest is Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.

