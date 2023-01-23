Ouachita Parish deputies seize 113 lbs. of marijuana during traffic stop

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a suspect who they say was found to be in possession of 113 lbs. of marijuana.

OPSO SCAT deputies conducted a traffic stop on Jan. 23, 2022, on I-20 east of Monroe. Deputies say the driver, Fernando Millian of Stockton, Ca., had 113 lbs. of marijuana in his car.

Millian was arrested and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on charges of possession with intent to distribute CDS schedule I and improper lane usage.

