NELA Music Trail unveils newest marker at Monroe Civic Center
By Kenya Ross
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe recognized many artists who performed at the Monroe Civic Center over the last several decades on Saturday.

The celebration began inside the Jack Howard Theatre and proceeded outside in front of the center on Jan. 21, 2023.

Supporters and former concert attendees walked near the water fountain in front of the Monroe Civic Center to watch the eighth marker of the NELA Music Trail become unveiled. The marker has a list of recognizable names of music artists who performed at the arena over the last 55 years, such as Tina Turner and Elvis Presley.

A long-time resident and past concertgoer remembered how he hitchhiked to Monroe for the opening of the civic center.

“Back then, you could just hitchhike anywhere. People would take you anywhere. You could just stand out - I don’t think I ever stood more than 5 minutes waiting for a ride,” says Monroe resident, E. Orum Young. “In fact, today, I had to - my car’s on the blink - and I had to catch a ride here today, and so it was kind of reminiscent of the hitchhiking back then.”

The unveiling of the marker was free and open to the public. The marker is now available for Monroe residents and visitors to view at the civic center.

Founder Enoch Doyle Jeter of the music trail says they will continue unveiling markers throughout 11 parishes in NELA this year.

