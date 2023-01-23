Louisiana teacher retention rates on the rise, report shows

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A new report from the Louisiana Department of Education shows more teachers in the state are choosing to remain in the profession and the number of certified educators has risen.

The annual report’s key takeaways are:

Overall teacher retention increased by two points to 86%

First-year teacher retention increased by five points to 83%

Certified teacher percentage increased by two points to 69%

Diversity of teacher workforce increased by two points to 29%

Average teacher salary increased by $1,268 to $52,174

State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley says the data from this report is proof of what a supportive environment can do for the teaching profession.

“This is an enlightening report that shows Louisiana’s comprehensive recruitment and retention plan is working,” Brumley said. “Even with this early progress, we must remain laser-focused. Every educator deserves quality pay, strong leadership, and to be valued as professionals. This encouraging data is early proof of what can happen when you listen to teachers and create an environment where their voice matters.”

The state’s comprehensive recruitment and retention plan includes actions such as:

$1,500 pay increase approved for teachers, $750 pay increase for support staff, and the inclusion of a $2,000 stipend for Mentor Teachers.

Creation of the first Superintendent’s Teacher Advisory Council. Twenty-two educators were chosen from nearly 900 applications to serve on the inaugural council. This cohort of educators meets with Dr. Brumley quarterly to share feedback on current education initiatives and offer insight on how Louisiana can continue to improve student outcomes.

The Geaux Teach Fund was established in the 2022 Regular Legislative Session with an allocation of $5 million for the purpose of awarding scholarships to high school students in teacher preparation programs.

Over $1 million was allocated to school systems to expand pre-educators pathways, which offer education courses to high school students interested in the profession. The pre-educator pathway is offered in over 90 schools in 46 school systems for 2022-23. The Department released Louisiana Grow Your Own/Pre-Educator Pathway Development and Expansion Guidebook and supports.

The Department collaborated on new legislation that allows professionals with a master’s degree in any field to enter the classroom as a teacher.

For more information about the Louisiana Department of Education, visit its website.

Read below for the full report of the 2021-2022 State Educator Workforce Snapshot.

