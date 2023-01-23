Louisiana teacher retention rates on the rise, report shows

Louisiana Department of Education
Louisiana Department of Education(Louisiana Department of Education)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A new report from the Louisiana Department of Education shows more teachers in the state are choosing to remain in the profession and the number of certified educators has risen.

The annual report’s key takeaways are:

  • Overall teacher retention increased by two points to 86%
  • First-year teacher retention increased by five points to 83%
  • Certified teacher percentage increased by two points to 69%
  • Diversity of teacher workforce increased by two points to 29%
  • Average teacher salary increased by $1,268 to $52,174

State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley says the data from this report is proof of what a supportive environment can do for the teaching profession.

“This is an enlightening report that shows Louisiana’s comprehensive recruitment and retention plan is working,” Brumley said. “Even with this early progress, we must remain laser-focused. Every educator deserves quality pay, strong leadership, and to be valued as professionals. This encouraging data is early proof of what can happen when you listen to teachers and create an environment where their voice matters.”

The state’s comprehensive recruitment and retention plan includes actions such as:

  • $1,500 pay increase approved for teachers, $750 pay increase for support staff, and the inclusion of a $2,000 stipend for Mentor Teachers.
  • Creation of the first Superintendent’s Teacher Advisory Council. Twenty-two educators were chosen from nearly 900 applications to serve on the inaugural council. This cohort of educators meets with Dr. Brumley quarterly to share feedback on current education initiatives and offer insight on how Louisiana can continue to improve student outcomes.
  • The Geaux Teach Fund was established in the 2022 Regular Legislative Session with an allocation of $5 million for the purpose of awarding scholarships to high school students in teacher preparation programs.
  • Over $1 million was allocated to school systems to expand pre-educators pathways, which offer education courses to high school students interested in the profession. The pre-educator pathway is offered in over 90 schools in 46 school systems for 2022-23. The Department released Louisiana Grow Your Own/Pre-Educator Pathway Development and Expansion Guidebook and supports.
  • The Department collaborated on new legislation that allows professionals with a master’s degree in any field to enter the classroom as a teacher.

For more information about the Louisiana Department of Education, visit its website.

Read below for the full report of the 2021-2022 State Educator Workforce Snapshot.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The West Monroe Police Department says they responded to reports of a suspicious item at...
Monroe Bomb Squad called due to suspicious item at West Monroe church
West Monroe tree-cutting company accepts donations and memories for Pat Bass and family
West Monroe tree-cutting company accepts donations and memories for Pat Bass and family
First responders say a severe accident happened.
Fundraiser held for NELA man that lost his life after tree cutting accident
At least six or seven people, including four juveniles, were shot when someone fired upon a...
5 adults, 3 children shot in Shreveport residence
First responders say a severe accident happened.
Monroe first responders working scene of fatal tree cutting accident

Latest News

A jury Monday convicted a northwest Arkansas man photographed during the Jan. 6 riot at the...
Arkansas man who raided U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 convicted
The Cancer Services Program (CSP) of the Southern Tier is now offering free colorectal cancer...
Free colorectal cancer screenings to be offered in numerous NELA locations
First Solicitor General Liz Baker Murrill has officially announced her candidacy for Louisiana...
Liz Murrill announces run for Attorney General
Jo Ann Deal from the BBB tells us how to avoid puppy scams.
BBB: Preventing puppy scams