Louisiana Peach Fest accepting annual poster contest applicants

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Peach Festival is now accepting entries from local artists who want to submit designs for the commemorative festival poster, which is a tradition dating back to 40 years ago.

The theme for this year’s poster is “Lincoln Parish: The Peachiest Place to be since 1873.” The poster will be available in 12″x16″ and 18″x24″ sizes.

Marketing and Communications Director of Experience Ruston Emily Stogner says all artists are welcome to enter designs and the winning artist will receive a $500 cash prize.

“The annual poster contest is a great way to showcase local talent,” Stogner said. “We love seeing the artists’ interpretation of the theme and what elements of our community they are inspired by.”

Artists must submit their entries by 5 p.m. on Friday, March 3, 2023.

Digital entries can be emailed to lapeachfest@gmail.com or mail/deliver entries to Louisiana Peach Festival, 2111 North Trenton St., Ruston, La. 71270.

View all contest guidelines here.

