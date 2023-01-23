Free colorectal cancer screenings to be offered in numerous NELA locations

By Madison Remrey
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center™ offers free cancer screenings through their Prevention On The Go program, and the NELA community will have a chance to participate on upcoming dates.

According to the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center™ website, their program has resulted in almost 800 cancers being detected. Prevention On The Go will be in NELA communities on multiple dates in January.

There will be free colorectal screenings in Bastrop on Jan. 26 at Sav U Mor. More free colorectal screenings will be on Jan. 28 in Monroe at the Monroe Civic Center.

The company’s website says “Colorectal cancer is the third most commonly diagnosed cancer in men and women and can often go undetected until it has significantly advanced. While more than 90 percent of new cases occur in people 50 and older, the disease has become a reality for many people younger than age 50; it is the only group in which incidence rates are on the rise.”

The center offers not only colorectal screenings but breast cancer screenings and other types of screenings as well.

There are numerous dates over the upcoming months that Prevention On The Go will be in NELA. To find a date near you, visit their website.

Appointments are required for the program.

