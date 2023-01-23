Former West Monroe Rebel and ULM Warhawk Vic Cutler transferring to Ohio State

Cutler played for ULM for the last 4 seasons
By Aaron Dietrich
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - In northeast Louisiana we got a front row seat to see Vic Cutler transform himself into a power five talent. Cutler first started as a West Monroe Rebel then deciding to stay home and play for ULM. Cutler was a Warhwawk for four seasons, now the 6′3, 300lb linemen is heading to north to play for the Buckeyes.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders say a severe accident happened.
Monroe first responders working scene of fatal tree cutting accident
First responders say a severe accident happened.
Fundraiser held for NELA man that lost his life after tree cutting accident
The West Monroe Police Department says they responded to reports of a suspicious item at...
Monroe Bomb Squad called due to suspicious item at West Monroe church
Archaeologists say the discovery provides "another glimpse into the life of ancient Egyptians."...
Mummified crocodiles discovered in Egyptian tomb
Police lights generic.
Man wanted on felony charges leads West Monroe, Ouachita officers on chase

Latest News

West Monroe rebels
West Monroe boys soccer wins Little Caesars Team of the Week
Oregon State linebacker Omar Speights follows a play during the second half of an NCAA college...
LSU lands Oregon St. LB Omar Speights
Bradshaw and weeks
Aaron’s Aces: Jonathan Bradshaw & Zion Weeks
Dangers of Online sports betting
Dangers of online sports betting