Former West Monroe Rebel and ULM Warhawk Vic Cutler transferring to Ohio State

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - In northeast Louisiana we got a front row seat to see Vic Cutler transform himself into a power five talent. Cutler first started as a West Monroe Rebel then deciding to stay home and play for ULM. Cutler was a Warhwawk for four seasons, now the 6′3, 300lb linemen is heading to north to play for the Buckeyes.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.