Downtown West Monroe announces RiverFest celebration coming this May

RiverFest will be May 13, 2023.
By Madison Remrey
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of West Monroe and Downtown West Monroe are hosting a festival this summer to raise funds for improvement projects Downtown.

The RiverFest will be a celebration in Downtown West Monroe with food, music, a fishing tournament and a duck drop.

It will be on May 13, 2023. For more information or to learn about sponsorship opportunities, visit www.ouachitariverfest.com.

