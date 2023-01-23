Downtown West Monroe announces RiverFest celebration coming this May

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of West Monroe and Downtown West Monroe are hosting a festival this summer to raise funds for improvement projects Downtown.

The RiverFest will be a celebration in Downtown West Monroe with food, music, a fishing tournament and a duck drop.

It will be on May 13, 2023. For more information or to learn about sponsorship opportunities, visit www.ouachitariverfest.com.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.