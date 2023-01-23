Discover Monroe-West Monroe president named Chairman of Louisiana Travel Association

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Board of Directors named Alana Cooper as Chairman of the Louisiana Travel Association on Jan. 20, 2023.

Cooper currently serves as the President and CEO of Discover Monroe-West Monroe.

“I am honored to be serving LTA and the more than 900 members the association represents throughout the state,” Cooper said. “This organization has worked to lead and strengthen Louisiana’s tourism for 62 years, and I look forward to working with my fellow board members to keep the momentum going.”

The executive board is made up of representatives from Visit Baton Rouge, Houma Area CVB, Lafayette CVC, Visit Lake Charles, Monroe-West Monroe CVB, New Orleans & Co., Louisiana Northshore, Shreveport-bossier CTB and Tangipahoa Parish CVB.

Kim Dodd Baosso, LTA President and CEO says, “Our executive committee and board of directors are responsible for helping us meet the needs of our members and making sure we accomplish our goals of providing educational and marketing opportunities while also advocating on the industry’s behalf. We are excited to be starting off another year with a great group of industry leaders that represent the entire state.”

