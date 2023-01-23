Concordia Parish police arrest man attempting to meet child for sex

CPSO Cyber Crime Unit says they began an investigation on Kendrick D. Brown who was allegedly communicating online with who he thought was a minor.(Source: Concordia Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office says they arrested Kendrick D. Brown on Jan. 21, 2023, for arranging to meet a minor for sex.

CPSO Cyber Crime Unit says they began an investigation on Brown who was allegedly communicating online with who he thought was a minor.

The Cyber Crime Unit says they began their investigation on Jan. 9 and communicated with Brown for two weeks.

During the two-week investigation, CPSO says Brown engaged in sexual conversations, telling the “child” he wanted to have a sexual relationship but it needed to be a secret.

CPSO says Brown also sent explicit pictures of himself, wanting the same in return.

According to the Cyber Crime Unit, Brown traveled from Lake Providence to meet the child on Jan. 21 while their mother was at work.

When Brown arrived, CPSO says they arrested him without incident.

Brown was arrested on the charges of indecent behavior with juveniles, computer-aided solicitation of a minor, attempted carnal knowledge of a juvenile and possession of schedule 1 CDS.

Sheriff Hedrick of CPSO says he would like to remind parents about the dangers of their children being online. He says this incident could have easily involved an actual child.

CPSO says they are committed to seeking out individuals that want to harm or exploit children.

