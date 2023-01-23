Children create expressive self-portraits at Masur with LA Tech art professor

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Parents brought their children to the ‘Carriage House’ at Masur Museum Saturday afternoon to create expressive self-portraits with a guest artist.

LA Tech art professor Joey Slaughter led a drop-in activity for kids at Masur Museum of Art on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.

Children in attendance used some of Slaughter’s old scraps of paper skins to design their unique self-portraits; specifically to convey their different emotions through art.

Masur hosts a drop-in activity once a month for children. Over 20 children were in attendance for the activity.

