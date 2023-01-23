Children create expressive self-portraits at Masur with LA Tech art professor
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Parents brought their children to the ‘Carriage House’ at Masur Museum Saturday afternoon to create expressive self-portraits with a guest artist.
LA Tech art professor Joey Slaughter led a drop-in activity for kids at Masur Museum of Art on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.
Children in attendance used some of Slaughter’s old scraps of paper skins to design their unique self-portraits; specifically to convey their different emotions through art.
Masur hosts a drop-in activity once a month for children. Over 20 children were in attendance for the activity.
