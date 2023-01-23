BBB: Preventing puppy scams

MONROE, La. (KNOE) -A study by the Better Business Bureau shows that puppy scams are among the most profitable scams. Jo Ann Deal of the BBB joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to inform the viewers on how not to get scammed.

In 2022, pet scams were on the decline, although consumer losses are expected to exceed 2 million dollars. According to the BBB, pet scams historically make up about a quarter of all online shopping frauds and are on track to be about 18% this year.

The BBB recommends 6 tips for researching puppy sellers:

See pets in person before handing over any money

Try to set up a video call to view the animal

Do a reverse image search on photos attached to ads

Research the breed you are looking at to find out the average market price

Go to a local animal shelter for pets to meet in person before adopting

Check a breeder at American Kennel Club or puppy at akc.org

Deal informed the viewers of some red flags to watch out for when you know there is a scam in progress:

No phone calls- The seller prefers to handle communication by email and not the phone.

Copycat or stock photos- Photos of the dog or ad text can be found on multiple websites.

Sketchy payment- The seller asks for the wiring of money or payment by gift cards.

Price is too good to be true - Research the prices for the breed you are considering ahead of time.

Breeder “badges”- AKC does not distribute badges to breeders.

The AKC Marketplace is one of the best places to start your search for a puppy, as long as you are vigilant about the above warning signs.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.