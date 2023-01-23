Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders declares this week “Parental Choice Week”

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNOE) - Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has declared the week of Jan. 23 as “Parental Choice Week” in the state.

In an address delivered Monday morning, Jan. 23, at a rally for school choice, Sanders said education will be the hallmark of her administration.

Sanders described her “Arkansas Learns Initiative” as focusing on literacy and empowerment of parents to decide how and where their children are educated.

Sanders also promised to give teachers higher pay and to make sure students are prepared for the workforce.

School safety and the expansion of broadband internet are also part of Sanders’ initiative.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.