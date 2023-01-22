At least 12 people shot at Baton Rouge nightclub, police say

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 11:55 AM CST
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - Police in Louisiana are investigating a shooting at a nightclub that left 12 people injured on Sunday morning.

According to Baton Rouge police, the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. inside The Dior Bar and Lounge. Officials said at least five victims were transported to a hospital by emergency crews.

Several others went to a hospital in personal vehicles.

Three of the wounded were in critical condition when they were transported from the scene, officials said.

Police did not release details about a potential suspect. A motive also remains under investigation.

Anyone who may know something that can help investigators is being urged to contact Crime Stoppers by calling the number 225-344-7867.

