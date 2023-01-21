Fundraiser held for NELA man that lost his life after tree cutting accident

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - C & C Tree Company, LLC say they will be having a fundraiser to raise money for Pat Bass’ family on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in the OIB Plaza parking lot.

The fundraiser will be held from 1 to 3 p.m.

C & C Tree company says anyone who would like to donate to the family can also do so at Homeland Bank.

Pat Bass lost his life in a tree-cutting accident on Jan. 20 after cutting himself with a chainsaw.

C & C Tree Company says that tree work is very dangerous and that even if it is done correctly, things can still go wrong.

