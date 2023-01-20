West Monroe receives $5 million in federal funds courtesy of Rep. Julia Letlow

Mayor Staci Mitchell says the funds will improve pedestrian and vehicular safety and connectivity across the city.
By Tyler Englander
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Congresswoman Julia Letlow announced West Monroe will receive $5 million in federal funds at a Monroe Chamber of Commerce meeting on January 19.

“We actually got $5 million in appropriations from Congresswoman Letlow, which we are so excited and appreciative of,” West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell told KNOE. “That is for a pedestrian safety program that will start on Trenton Street at about Otis Street and go South.”

Letlow serves on the House Appropriations Committee, responsible for allocating the federal government’s discretionary funds.

“It’s an honor to work on those projects for people from all over my district,” explained Letlow. “As you know, I cover 24 parishes, but anyone can submit an application for a community project with the potential of receiving funding just like Mayor Mitchell did.”

Mitchell says the city will apply for another $20 million in federal funds to improve downtown.

“It’s about safety,” said Mitchell. “Pedestrian safety. Vehicular safety. How we move through West Monroe. It’s about hardening our utilities and making us more resilient. It’s about our improved streetscapes, improved lighting, and connectivity.”

Letlow says last year, through her work on the Appropriations Committee, she secured over $46 million for Louisiana’s Fifth Congressional District. She expects that to go up with Republicans now in the majority.

“So I hope it’s even more,” said Letlow. “I am just so excited to serve on Appropriations and to have a seat at the table to ensure our district’s tax dollars come back to benefit us.”

Letlow says her office is still sorting through requests for 2023.

“We are actually accepting applications right now,” Letlow told KNOE. “That will go through March. I am excited to get them all in. Again, still working with more rural communities, letting them know that these possibilities are out there.”

Letlow is the first representative from Louisiana to serve on the Appropriations Committee since Rodney Alexander in 2013.

