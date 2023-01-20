Richwood town council fails to pass budget

RICHWOOD, La. (KNOE) - The Richwood town council has failed again to pass a budget at tonight’s council meeting. Mayor Gerald Brown says the council voted 3-2 against approving a budget.

Brown says this means the town must now operate at 50% of the last budget that was approved. He says this means the town does not have the money to pay employees at this time.

He says the town will try to hold a special meeting next week to get a budget passed.

