Monroe first responders working scene of fatal tree cutting accident
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - UPDATE: Monroe Fire Department has confirmed that a man died in a tree-cutting accident this morning, Jan. 20, 2023, according to administrative assistant to Monroe Fire Chief Brunson Moss.
A man working for an unidentified tree service died after cutting himself with a chainsaw. The man was suspended high in the tree from a safety rope and harness.
Eight units responded to the scene, including a tower and rescue truck. Rescue teams used a platform to recover the body.
The coroner is working to confirm the cause of death.
This is an update to a previous story. Read below for original details.
Monroe police and fire departments are currently working a scene on West Deborah Drive.
The fire department spokesperson says a person was severely injured in an accident.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.
