Monroe first responders working scene of fatal tree cutting accident

First responders say a severe accident happened.
First responders say a severe accident happened.(Source: KNOE staff)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - UPDATE: Monroe Fire Department has confirmed that a man died in a tree-cutting accident this morning, Jan. 20, 2023, according to administrative assistant to Monroe Fire Chief Brunson Moss.

A man working for an unidentified tree service died after cutting himself with a chainsaw. The man was suspended high in the tree from a safety rope and harness.

Eight units responded to the scene, including a tower and rescue truck. Rescue teams used a platform to recover the body.

The coroner is working to confirm the cause of death.

This is an update to a previous story. Read below for original details.

Monroe police and fire departments are currently working a scene on West Deborah Drive.

The fire department spokesperson says a person was severely injured in an accident.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights generic.
Man wanted on felony charges leads West Monroe, Ouachita officers on chase
Storm damage in southern Arkansas
Reports of storm damage following south Arkansas severe weather
*This is a generic picture*
Lester Ramsey, Jr. sentenced to life in prison for 2020 murder of Monroe man
Team of the Week Scoreboard
KNOE.com: Vote for our Little Caesar’s Team of the Week!
Georgia authorities say a swimming instructor has been arrested in the drowning of 4-year-old...
Swimming instructor arrested after 4-year-old drowns on 2nd day of swim lessons

Latest News

Cott Systems says they started having technical difficulties in late December.
Cott Systems outage impacts the Ouachita Parish Clerk of Court’s website
KNOE Friday Noon Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Friday Noon Forecast with Jake Lambright
The Sound the Alarm event allows the Red Cross to ensure public safety during house fires.
Red Cross’ Sound the Alarm Campaign promotes home fire safety
Dora Jean Edwards, mother of Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards
Gov. John Bel Edwards mourns loss of mother