Monroe first responders working scene of fatal tree cutting accident

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - UPDATE: Monroe Fire Department has confirmed that a man died in a tree-cutting accident this morning, Jan. 20, 2023, according to administrative assistant to Monroe Fire Chief Brunson Moss.

A man working for an unidentified tree service died after cutting himself with a chainsaw. The man was suspended high in the tree from a safety rope and harness.

Eight units responded to the scene, including a tower and rescue truck. Rescue teams used a platform to recover the body.

The coroner is working to confirm the cause of death.

This is an update to a previous story. Read below for original details.

Monroe police and fire departments are currently working a scene on West Deborah Drive.

The fire department spokesperson says a person was severely injured in an accident.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.

