Mangham police make two arrests after Jan. 10 armed robbery

MANGHAM, La. (KNOE) - The Mangham Police Department and Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office have arrested two suspects relating to a shooting that occurred on Jan. 10, 2023.

Kobe Holland, 20, of Rayville was arrested on Jan. 11 on a charge of attempted first-degree murder. Ladamien Moffitt, 21, of Winnsboro was arrested on Jan. 18 on charges of carrying a firearm on school property and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

After the alleged armed robbery on Jan. 10, both Holland and Moffitt were treated for minor gunshot wounds at local hospitals and were released.

MPD says more arrests are pending.

