Louisiana accepts 2022 income tax returns beginning Monday

Income Tax Return
Income Tax Return(Pexels)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 5:32 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS, La. (AP) - Louisiana will start accepting 2022 state income tax returns on Monday.

It’s the same day the Internal Revenue Service will begin accepting federal returns.

The department said in a news release this week that Louisiana taxpayers can file and pay online using the department’s website, revenue.Louisiana.gov.

Filers can also check the status of refunds and amend past returns on the site, the department said. And the site can be used to update contact information to minimize delays in refunds.

Taxpayers may also submit their returns using commercially available tax preparation software, or with printed state returns, which are also available through the website. The deadline for filing Louisiana individual income tax returns is May 15.

The department says taxpayers who file electronically can expect refunds within 45 days of the filing date. For paper returns, the refund processing time is up to 14 weeks.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights generic.
Man wanted on felony charges leads West Monroe, Ouachita officers on chase
Storm damage in southern Arkansas
Reports of storm damage following south Arkansas severe weather
*This is a generic picture*
Lester Ramsey, Jr. sentenced to life in prison for 2020 murder of Monroe man
Team of the Week Scoreboard
KNOE.com: Vote for our Little Caesar’s Team of the Week!
Georgia authorities say a swimming instructor has been arrested in the drowning of 4-year-old...
Swimming instructor arrested after 4-year-old drowns on 2nd day of swim lessons

Latest News

Future Rain Chances
KNOE Thursday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler
Community responds to Downtown Monroe plan
Community responds to Downtown Monroe plan
Richwood town council fails to pass budget
Richwood town council fails to pass budget
Rep. Julia Letlow with West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell
West Monroe receives $5 million in federal funds courtesy of Rep. Julia Letlow