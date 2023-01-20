Health Benefits of eating popcorn with Nutritionist Jen Avis

Nutritionist Jen Avis joined us in the studio to talk about the health benefits of popcorn.
By Fredrick Jackson
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 9:11 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) -January 19 is National Popcorn Day, and nutritionist Jen Avis stopped by Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about the health benefits popcorn provides.

Popcorn is actually very healthy! Jen Avis says 2-3 cups of popcorn equals about 68 calories.

Avis says she pops her popcorn using coconut oil, which gives it a great taste and also provides a fulness factor.

Avis says popcorn has many nutritional benefits as well:

