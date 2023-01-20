Gov. John Bel Edwards mourns loss of mother

“It is with a heavy heart that I share that my mother, Dora Jean Edwards, has passed away.

She was the matriarch of our family and, along with my late father Frank, the reason why I am the person I am today. She raised eight children, worked for many years as a Charity Hospital nurse, taught Catechism, and made the best red beans and rice. My parents instilled in me from an early age the importance of faith, family, and public service. A devout Catholic, she taught us the values of Matthew 25 and that faith must be accompanied by works. Those lessons have been the basis for every decision I have made as governor.

While my family is grieving, we also take comfort in the fact that she is once again with my father and her husband of 57 years, as well as my brother Chris. There have been many times that I’ve asked you to join your prayers to mine. Today, I hope you will lift my family up in prayer as we mourn this loss but also celebrate my Mama’s remarkable life.”