Gov. John Bel Edwards mourns loss of mother

Dora Jean Edwards, mother of Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards
Dora Jean Edwards, mother of Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards(WAFB)
By WAFB staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Dora Jean Edwards, the mother of Louisiana’s current governor, has died.

Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his mother’s passing on Friday, Jan. 20.

He released the following statement about her passing:

