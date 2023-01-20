Gov. John Bel Edwards mourns loss of mother
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Dora Jean Edwards, the mother of Louisiana’s current governor, has died.
Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his mother’s passing on Friday, Jan. 20.
He released the following statement about her passing:
Mrs. Dora Jean, you have been such a light in our lives. You have taught me so much about faith and love. You will be missed beyond measure, and we love you so much. Please keep our family in your thoughts and prayers during this time. pic.twitter.com/1JLpyvfjgI— Donna Edwards (@FirstLadyOfLA) January 20, 2023
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.