Adopt a Pet: Meet Soves!

Meet Soves! She is available for adoption at River Cities Humane Society for Cats.
By Fredrick Jackson
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 9:15 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) -Meet Soves! How cute is she?

Kim Taraba with River Cities Humane Society for Cats joined us on the show to talk about this cat and how to adopt her.

Soves is about 8-9 months old and has one eye because of a viral illness that caused one of her eyes to rupture. She still has a lot of personality and loves to give.

Taraba said she’s good with other cats and that she’s well-mannered.

River Cities currently has about 100 cats. Soves is not the only cat needing surgery or medical attention. She said they can really use donations because they run 100% off of the generosity of the community.

If you are thinking about adopting a cat or kitten from River Cities, make sure to call the shelter first because they are only setting things up by appointment.

Meet Sovase! She is available for adoption at River Cities Humane Society for Cats.
