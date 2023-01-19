ULM expanding recruitment efforts with new virtual tour tool

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The University of Louisiana Monroe is expanding their recruitment efforts with a new virtual tool.

A virtual campus tour became beginning Jan. 19, 2023. Users can take a tour by clicking on each location, which will feature a description and pictures of the buildings. This tool can give potential students an easy way to access campus no matter where they are at.

Users can see not only a general overview of the campus but also specialized features to highlight what all ULM has to offer. There are videos of student organizations, services, internships and clinicals, scholarships, and admissions.

Each photo and video in the app has a summary and link to other pages for more information.

ULM’s director of recruitment and digital analysis, Trey Wilson, said this tool can give potential students an easy way to access campus no matter where they are at.

“This new virtual campus tour will allow the campus to be accessible to all potential students,” Wilson said. “Whether it be on their phone, school laptop, or computer at the local library, students who would have never had the opportunity to visit campus will now be one click away from immersing themselves in the Warhawk experience.”

ULM’s Vice President of Enrollment Management and University Relations, Lisa Miller, said this new tool will allow the university to have a wider recruitment reach.

“We know that during the recruitment process if we can attract a student to our beautiful campus for a campus tour and allow them to meet our faculty, staff, and students, the prospective student loves what ULM has to offer,” Miller said. “This tool provides them with a virtual opportunity which will entice them to the campus.”

To access this new tour, visit https://ulm.university-tour.com/home.

For more information about ULM and what the university has to offer, visit https://www.ulm.edu/.

