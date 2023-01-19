Poll: Satisfaction in US healthcare drops among adults

FILE: A doctor inspects a patient's knee in this undated photo. According to a recent Gallup...
FILE: A doctor inspects a patient's knee in this undated photo. According to a recent Gallup report, the number of adults who rated the quality of the U.S. health care system as 'excellent' or 'good' dropped below 50%.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 7:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - According to a recent poll, nearly half of U.S. adults said the nation’s health care system has “major problems.”

The latest Gallup report released Thursday said that, for the first time in a 20-year trend, the number of adults who rated the system as “poor” has jumped above 20%.

Those who rated the quality of the U.S. health care system as “excellent” or “good” dropped below 50%.

Satisfaction has remained high among adults ages 55 and older but declined among young and middle-aged adults.

That may be a reflection of views on abortion access and other changes that happened during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Gallup.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm damage in southern Arkansas
Reports of storm damage following south Arkansas severe weather
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death deferred by coroner
The Monroe Police Department say they responded to a shooting on Jan. 2, 2023, at 3803 Dunlop...
Monroe police searching for man accused of shooting child
A funeral home worker allegedly caught sexually abusing a corpse was later found dead with a...
Funeral home worker accused of sexually abusing corpse found dead by suicide, officials say
KNOE Thursday Morning Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Thursday Morning Forecast: Pleasent & Sunny Over The Next Few Days

Latest News

In this Feb. 14, 2019 file photo, people stand in the lobby for Amazon offices in New York....
Amazon axes charity program amid wider cost-cutting moves
A message in a bottle was found by a Mississippi man.
Man finds decades-old message inside bottle
Nutritionist Jen Avis joined us in the studio to talk about the health benefits of popcorn.
Health Benefits of eating popcorn with Nutritionist Jen Avis
KNOE Thursday Morning Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Thursday Morning Forecast with Jake Lambright