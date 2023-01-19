Man wanted on felony charges leads West Monroe, Ouachita officers on chase

Police lights generic.
Police lights generic.(Pixabay)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The West Monroe Police Department and Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were led on a chase today, Jan. 19, 2023, by a man who was wanted on felony warrants from OPSO, the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshall’s Office.

WMPD says they attempted to stop a car during a traffic stop, but the car kept going and led them on a chase. OPSO assisted WMPD on the chase.

The driver of the car, Aubrey Blane Powell, allegedly lost control of his vehicle and crashed on Griggs Rd. in Calhoun, according to a press release from OPSO.

Powell was taken to the hospital for treatment.

OPSO says once Powell is released, he will be arrested on the following OPSO and UPSO charges:

Ouachita Parish:

  • Illegal possession of a stolen firearm (felony)
  • Aggravated flight from an officer (felony)
  • Carrying of a firearm by a convicted felon (felony)
  • Possession Of scheduled I CDS (marijuana) with intent to distribute (felony)
  • Possession Of scheduled II CDS (methamphetamine) with intent to distribute (felony)
  • Obstruction of justice (felony)
  • Domestic abuse battery; child endangerment (felony)
  • No motor vehicle insurance
  • Driving under suspension
  • 2 counts of failure to appear in court on the above felony charges

Union Parish:

  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (felony)
  • Illegal possession of a stolen firearm (felony)
  • Possession of scheduled I CDS (marijuana) with intent to distribute (felony)
  • Possession of scheduled II CDS (methamphetamine) with intent to distribute (felony)
  • Aggravated flight from an officer (felony)
  • Illegal carrying of a weapon in the presence of CDS (felony)
  • Simple obstruction of a highway

