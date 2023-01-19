Man wanted on felony charges leads West Monroe, Ouachita officers on chase
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The West Monroe Police Department and Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were led on a chase today, Jan. 19, 2023, by a man who was wanted on felony warrants from OPSO, the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshall’s Office.
WMPD says they attempted to stop a car during a traffic stop, but the car kept going and led them on a chase. OPSO assisted WMPD on the chase.
The driver of the car, Aubrey Blane Powell, allegedly lost control of his vehicle and crashed on Griggs Rd. in Calhoun, according to a press release from OPSO.
Powell was taken to the hospital for treatment.
OPSO says once Powell is released, he will be arrested on the following OPSO and UPSO charges:
Ouachita Parish:
- Illegal possession of a stolen firearm (felony)
- Aggravated flight from an officer (felony)
- Carrying of a firearm by a convicted felon (felony)
- Possession Of scheduled I CDS (marijuana) with intent to distribute (felony)
- Possession Of scheduled II CDS (methamphetamine) with intent to distribute (felony)
- Obstruction of justice (felony)
- Domestic abuse battery; child endangerment (felony)
- No motor vehicle insurance
- Driving under suspension
- 2 counts of failure to appear in court on the above felony charges
Union Parish:
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (felony)
- Illegal possession of a stolen firearm (felony)
- Possession of scheduled I CDS (marijuana) with intent to distribute (felony)
- Possession of scheduled II CDS (methamphetamine) with intent to distribute (felony)
- Aggravated flight from an officer (felony)
- Illegal carrying of a weapon in the presence of CDS (felony)
- Simple obstruction of a highway
