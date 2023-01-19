LSU lands Oregon St. LB Omar Speights

Oregon State linebacker Omar Speights follows a play during the second half of an NCAA college...
Oregon State linebacker Omar Speights follows a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Pullman, Wash.(Young Kwak | AP)
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Jan. 19, 2023
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU has taken a big step towards adding depth to its linebacker corps, adding Omar Speights from Oregon State via the transfer portal.

The 6-foot-1, 233-pound Speights plays on the inside and led the Beavers in tackles during the 2022 season with 83, while also being named second team All-Pac-12 by the AP.

He was also on the Bronko Nagurski Trophy and Bednarik Award Watch Lists, finishing his Oregon State career with 308 career tackles, good for ninth best in program history.

LSU certainly needs help at the position, recently losing such linebackers as Micah Baskerville, Mike Jones Jr., and Demario Tolan.

