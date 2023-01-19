Lester Ramsey, Jr. sentenced to life in prison for 2020 murder of Monroe man

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Lester Ramsey, Jr. has been sentenced to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of the 2020 homicide of a Monroe man.

The sentencing hearing began in Oct. of 2022 and concluded on Jan. 17, 2023.

During the trial of State of Louisiana v. Lester Ramsey, Jr., Ramsey testified in his own defense. The state presented multiple witnesses, including the investigating officers and the Ouachita Parish coroner.

A press release from district attorney Robert Tew said it took the jury less than two hours to come back with a unanimous verdict.

Ramsey has been sentenced to life in prison for the 2020 murder of Cadarion “Nuuk” Buggs.

