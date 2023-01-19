How to celebrate: NELA Mardi Gras events 2023

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - It is Carnival season!

Do you need to find ways to celebrate? Look no further! Check out this list to find out what Mardi Gras celebrations are going on near you.

Mardi Gras events 2023:

Ruston Jan. 21 Krewe of Pamona has its first Grand Ball at Squire Creek Country Club Feb. 24 Louisiana Tech’s School of Design Gala will be an evening of art, food, recognition and entertainment. The hosts are the American Society of Interior Designers and Women in Architecture. This event will be at the Davison Athletic Center from 7-10 p.m.

Monroe Jan. 21 Janus Royal Order of Queens Luncheon - Former queens will honor the 2023 queen with a luncheon. Queen Janus XXXI Lynda Alderman Bergeron will be hosting. Begins at 12 p.m. at the Fat Pelican on 1810 Tower Dr. Jan. 28 Krewe of Janus Grand Ball. This is the 40th anniversary + tableau will begin with a presentation of former kings and queens. Begins at 7 p.m. at Bayou Pointe Feb. 11 Krewe of Janus Parade - time TBA Feb. 18 Krewe de Life Mardi Gras Ball is a fundraiser for the LOPA Foundation and the John Clarke Perry Foundation. This will be located at Bayou Pointe at ULM

Farmerville Feb. 4 16th annual Krewe of D’Arbonne Mardi Gras Parade - time TBA Feb. 18 Mardi Gras in the Pines - N. La. Camping Club will have a parade and campsite decorating contest hosted by Lake D’arbonne. There will be a dutch oven cooking demonstration at 9 a.m. and a parade at 2 p.m. This will take place at Lake D’arbonne State Park

Natchez, Miss. Jan. 21 Natchez Annual Krewe of Heart & Soul Grand Mardi Gras Ball with a theme of Big Four’s Fashion Week at Natchez Convention Center

Vicksburg, Miss. Feb. 18 22nd annual Mardi Gras Parade through downtown Vicksburg. This will start at Belmont/Washington St. and end at Jackson/Washington. The parade starts at 4



