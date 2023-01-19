Fire truck stolen from Natchitoches Parish fire station

POWHATAN, La. (KALB) - The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary of the Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #10 Fire Department and the theft of a 2019 Ford F-550 fire truck in Powhatan.

On Wednesday evening (Jan. 18) around 7:35 p.m., NPSO responded to a reported burglary at the fire department on the 100 block of Hwy 485. NPSO learned that the suspect(s) gained forced entry through a door and a red 2019 Ford F-550 fire truck had been stolen. The truck had “Fire Protection Dist. 10 Powhatan, La” gold emblems on both doors with a light bar and spotlight with the license plate number of 266061.

The fire truck was last seen on January 15, 2023, and is valued at $204,000.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

If you see the vehicle, please contact your nearest law enforcement agency or the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office at 352-6432 or 357-7851.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.