Fire truck stolen from Natchitoches Parish fire station

A fire truck was stolen from the Powhatan area of Natchitoches Parish.
A fire truck was stolen from the Powhatan area of Natchitoches Parish.(NPSO)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POWHATAN, La. (KALB) - The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary of the Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #10 Fire Department and the theft of a 2019 Ford F-550 fire truck in Powhatan.

On Wednesday evening (Jan. 18) around 7:35 p.m., NPSO responded to a reported burglary at the fire department on the 100 block of Hwy 485. NPSO learned that the suspect(s) gained forced entry through a door and a red 2019 Ford F-550 fire truck had been stolen. The truck had “Fire Protection Dist. 10 Powhatan, La” gold emblems on both doors with a light bar and spotlight with the license plate number of 266061.

The fire truck was last seen on January 15, 2023, and is valued at $204,000.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

If you see the vehicle, please contact your nearest law enforcement agency or the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office at 352-6432 or 357-7851.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm damage in southern Arkansas
Reports of storm damage following south Arkansas severe weather
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death deferred by coroner
The Monroe Police Department say they responded to a shooting on Jan. 2, 2023, at 3803 Dunlop...
Monroe police searching for man accused of shooting child
Team of the Week Scoreboard
KNOE.com: Vote for our Little Caesar’s Team of the Week!
A funeral home worker allegedly caught sexually abusing a corpse was later found dead with a...
Funeral home worker accused of sexually abusing corpse found dead by suicide, officials say

Latest News

Entergy is offering utility bill assistance to low-income families.
Entergy to pass on another $1.5 billion in storm costs to customers
How to celebrate: NELA Mardi Gras events 2023
*This is a generic picture*
Lester Ramsey, Jr. sentenced to life in prison for 2020 murder of Monroe man
NELA water system boil advisories, updated 1/19