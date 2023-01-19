Family speaks out after mother of 13 was fatally hit by a truck

By Jace Passmore
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 1:59 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - East Johnson Avenue is one of the most traveled roads in Jonesboro.

On Sunday, Jan. 15, Carol Mucherson was attempting to cross the crosswalk near the intersection of East Johnson Avenue and State Street when she was hit by a pickup truck, leaving her with multiple life-threatening injuries.

Family members told Region 8 News that they took her off life support on Thursday.

“She did not deserve that,” said Lakisha Johnson, Mucherson’s sister-in-law. “She leaves behind 13 kids. No kids should grow up without their mother.”

Mucherson was entering the crosswalk when she was struck.

“She was just stepping on the yellow line right there across the street when he struck her.”, said Johnson.

At one point, there were flashing lights that cautioned drivers, but those were removed, leaving many that venture across the five lanes of traffic fearing for their lives.

“I have no choice but to keep crossing it,” said Daniel Williamson, who uses the crosswalk every day. “I have to be very cautious because if no one else stops on the road while I am crossing it, I have to be the reasonable one and stop.”

Williamson has lived in the area for years and says the city has tried multiple things, including reducing the speed.

Williams said that the intersection is as dangerous as ever.

“Because these people, even though the speed limit has been lowered, they still drive like it’s a racetrack,” said Williamson.

While we were standing out there, there were multiple cars that sped by, including one that ran off the road.

“Everybody just needs to slow down. It’s no rush, you will get to where you are going,” said Johnson. “Just slow down. Just be a human and just think about somebody.”

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

