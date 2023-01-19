Entergy set to hire over 125 call center jobs, expanding facility in West Monroe

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Entergy and Louisiana Economic Development FastStart partnered Wednesday to host an in-person job fair at Louisiana Delta Community College.

Entergy says it’s expanding its call center on Cypress Street in West Monroe; urging the company to fill more customer care representative roles that will be all in-office.

The fair was scheduled on Jan. 18, 2023, and open to the public until 6 p.m. The morning portion of the fair was reserved for LDCC students and alumni from 9 a.m. until noon.

Entergy plans to hire over 125 workers within the next six months.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.