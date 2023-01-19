Entergy to pass on another $1.5 billion in storm costs to customers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Utility regulators approved a request Wednesday (Jan. 18) from Entergy Louisiana to bill customers $1.5 billion over the next 15 years to help cover the costs of Hurricane Ida repairs.

The Louisiana Public Service Commission approved the measure by a vote of 3-2.

Newly elected Commissioner Davante Lewis and Commissioner Foster Campbell voted against the measure.

I was elected in large part because I promised to start holding utilities like Entergy accountable.



So, while I understand the recommendations that have been provided and the arguments that stakeholders have made in favor of voting for this securitization, I voted ❌ NO today. https://t.co/vGCqo0fPSK — Davante Lewis (@davantelewis) January 18, 2023

The average Entergy customer (1,000 kilowatt-hour home) should see about a $5.50 increase in monthly bills, Lewis anticipates.

The new rate hike comes on top of a $3.2 billion storm fee the PSC approved in February of 2022.

Entergy originally requested nearly $1.7 billion in financing for the repairs, but commissioners negotiated to lower the proposal by about $180 million in what some call an “unprecedented move.”

