Entergy to pass on another $1.5 billion in storm costs to customers

Entergy is offering utility bill assistance to low-income families.(Storyblocks and WVUE-TV)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Utility regulators approved a request Wednesday (Jan. 18) from Entergy Louisiana to bill customers $1.5 billion over the next 15 years to help cover the costs of Hurricane Ida repairs.

The Louisiana Public Service Commission approved the measure by a vote of 3-2.

Newly elected Commissioner Davante Lewis and Commissioner Foster Campbell voted against the measure.

The average Entergy customer (1,000 kilowatt-hour home) should see about a $5.50 increase in monthly bills, Lewis anticipates.

The new rate hike comes on top of a $3.2 billion storm fee the PSC approved in February of 2022.

Entergy originally requested nearly $1.7 billion in financing for the repairs, but commissioners negotiated to lower the proposal by about $180 million in what some call an “unprecedented move.”

