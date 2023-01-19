Dangers of online sports betting

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Since the legalization of online gambling in Louisiana in 2022, there has been an increase in online sports betting.

Dr. Bill McCown, a Professor of Clinical Psychology at the University of Louisiana Monroe, and President of the Louisiana Association of Compulsive Gambling, fears the addictive behaviors associated with online sports betting has increased.

“A gambling addiction can be like any other addiction, it can be fatal. And people lose their families, their houses, stop eating, in some cases resort to tremendous criminal behavior for their gambling problems,” McCown says.

According to McCown, the problem with online gambling is that there are few regulations.

McCown says casinos work hard to assist those with compulsive behaviors, but online betting doesn’t have those same safeguards in place.

“People develop gambling problems when either they win a whole lot, or they lose a whole lot. If they lose a whole lot they do what’s called ‘chasing’ which is ‘I’ve got one sure thing, I’m going to make it up next time’…statistically they don’t, and so they get deeper and deeper and deeper into the hole,” McCown says.

He says that a chemical in the brain called dopamine is released when there is an unexpected reward, which often makes people want to re-live whatever brought them the experience.

“And sports betting, particularly online, its sort of like a hack in the dopamine system,” McCown says.

Studies show that young men are most vulnerable.

“The evidence seems to indicate that younger people are more sensitive to the dopamine shifts, and particularly people who are also people who are under a lot of stress, people who are having attention problems, people who are looking for diversions,” McCown says.

McCown’s advice for maintaining a healthy relationship with gambling is ensuring you’re being transparent with those closest to you, setting limits for yourself, and making sure you stick to those limits and know when to back out.

Louisiana Problem Gamblers Helpline: 1-877-770-7867

