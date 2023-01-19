Aaron’s Aces: Jonathan Bradshaw & Zion Weeks

Ouachita currently at 14-7 and 7th in non-select division
By Aaron Dietrich
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita is coming off a stunning buzzer beater victory over powerhouse Ruston. Bradshaw hit the game winning shot for the Lions but his dynamic play is what is leading Ouachita to a 14-7 record. Bradshaw leads the team with 15 points and eight rebounds per game. Sophomore guard, Zion Weeks has also stepped up to the plate to lead the Lions to 7th place in the non-select division one rankings.

