Zoo Buddy: Budgies!

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The interactive Budgie Exhibit at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo is back open after the avian flu was detected at the zoo.

Lisa Taylor, General Curator at the zoo, says budgies are from Australia. The zoo has about 300 of them and you can feed them if you stop by the zoo entrance and get a budgie stick.

“These guys are pretty acrobatic and when they sleep they tuck their little heads in their feathers on their back and then they’ll either pull one or both of their feet underneath their downy chest.”

The exhibit is about a year-old now and a fan-favorite.

“There is a really cool way to tell the boys from the girls in the parakeets and budgies – if they have a pink nose it is a female if they have a blue nose or nostrils then it is a male.”

So far, the budgie population has had some babies in the last year and the zoo is excited about adding to their flock and continuing to take care of these birds.”

The zoo is open every day of the week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

