Reports of storm damage following south Arkansas severe weather

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(MGN)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 2:09 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL DORADO, Ark. (KNOE) - There are multiple reports of damage following the severe weather in south Arkansas on Jan. 18, 2023.

The following has been reported:

  • Tree fell on a home in Parkers Chapel of Union County
  • Trees down “everywhere” on Cody Rd. in Parkers Chapel near Parkers Chapel School
  • Tree damage on Omega St. in El Dorado near Main and 167 + tall trees down

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
Crash kills unrestrained West Carroll Parish woman
Todd Chrisley, right, was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie Chrisley was sentenced...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley report to prison
GENERIC: Deer
LDWF announces five more possible cases of CWD in Tensas Parish
Fight at Whataburger in Leesville
VIDEO: Fight at Leesville Whataburger under investigation
Police said Albert Leroy died after being struck by a school bus while riding his bike.
62-year-old bicyclist hit, killed by school bus, police say

Latest News

Congressman Garret Graves, R-La.
Garret Graves says he’s unsure about run for governor
On Tuesday, Nov. 15, the ADH reported a “very high” activity level of influenza-like illness.
Weekly Flu Report: ADH releases information on 2022-23 flu season
COVID-19 likely 3rd leading cause of US deaths, over 1800 deaths in NELA in 2022
Over 1800 COVID-19 NELA deaths recorded in 2022, likely third leading cause of death in U.S.
State Rep. Richard Nelson, R-Mandeville
La. State Rep. Richard Nelson becomes fourth Republican to enter governor’s race