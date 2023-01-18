Reports of storm damage following south Arkansas severe weather

EL DORADO, Ark. (KNOE) - There are multiple reports of damage following the severe weather in south Arkansas on Jan. 18, 2023.

The following has been reported:

Tree fell on a home in Parkers Chapel of Union County

Trees down “everywhere” on Cody Rd. in Parkers Chapel near Parkers Chapel School

Tree damage on Omega St. in El Dorado near Main and 167 + tall trees down

