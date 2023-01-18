Reports of storm damage following south Arkansas severe weather
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 2:09 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
EL DORADO, Ark. (KNOE) - There are multiple reports of damage following the severe weather in south Arkansas on Jan. 18, 2023.
The following has been reported:
- Tree fell on a home in Parkers Chapel of Union County
- Trees down “everywhere” on Cody Rd. in Parkers Chapel near Parkers Chapel School
- Tree damage on Omega St. in El Dorado near Main and 167 + tall trees down
