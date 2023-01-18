Polar bear kills woman, boy in Alaska

Polar bear kills woman, juvenile in Wales
By Tim Rockey and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALES, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers say a polar bear attacked and killed two people in a remote village.

Troopers wrote in a dispatch they received the report at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. The incident happened in Wales, a remote village on the western tip of the Seward Peninsula, KTUU reports.

Troopers say the polar bear entered the community and chased multiple residents. It fatally attacked a woman and boy.

The bear was shot and killed by a resident as it attacked the two, according to troopers.

Troopers and the Department of Fish and Game are planning to travel to Wales, once weather permits.

Next of kin notifications remain in progress.

Copyright 2023 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LDWF, NPSO rescue hunter in Natchitoches Parish accident
Madison Brooks
Community reacts to death of LSU student hit by vehicle in roadway
Raquel Stevens
Teacher arrested after teen found naked, beaten, officials say
A 92-year-old woman was found dead outside a nursing home, police said.
92-year-old woman found dead outside nursing home, police say
The St. Rose Volunteer Fire Department arrived at the scene and successfully rescued the man...
Man rescued after he got stuck in tree while running from police, authorities say

Latest News

Futurecast
KNOE Tuesday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler
Gubernatorial Candidate Sharon Hewitt in Monroe on January 17
KNOE Exclusive: One-on-One with Gubernatorial Candidate Sharon Hewitt
KNOE Exclusive: One-on-One with Gubernatorial Candidate Sharon Hewitt
KNOE Exclusive: One-on-One with Gubernatorial Candidate Sharon Hewitt
Solomon Pena, center, a Republican candidate for New Mexico House District 14, is taken into...
Police arrest failed candidate in shootings at Democrats