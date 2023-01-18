Monroe police searching for man accused of shooting child
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department say they responded to a shooting on Jan. 7, 2023, at 3803 Dunlop St. around 10 p.m.
MPD says a 3-year-old was shot and taken to the local hospital in critical condition.
MPD has an arrest warrant for suspect Ricky Rogers, 21, for second-degree cruelty to a juvenile and illegal use of a weapon.
