Monroe police searching for man accused of shooting child

By Maddy Johnson
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department say they responded to a shooting on Jan. 7, 2023, at 3803 Dunlop St. around 10 p.m.

MPD says a 3-year-old was shot and taken to the local hospital in critical condition.

MPD has an arrest warrant for suspect Ricky Rogers, 21, for second-degree cruelty to a juvenile and illegal use of a weapon.

