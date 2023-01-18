La. State Rep. Richard Nelson becomes fourth Republican to enter governor’s race

State Rep. Richard Nelson, R-Mandeville
State Rep. Richard Nelson, R-Mandeville(WAFB)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 7:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Another state lawmaker joins the race for governor.

Republican Rep. Richard Nelson from Mandeville made the announcement Wednesday (Jan. 18) morning on Twitter.

He said the state has everything going for it but is held back by leaders stuck in the past.

Nelson appears to have early support from State Rep. Mandie Landry, who was a high-profile democrat in the state house before she recently left the party to become an independent. Landry became an independent after she was defeated by Royce Duplessis in a bid to fill the state senate seat left vacant by Karen Carter Peterson. Upon exit from the party, Landry was critical of the organizational structure of the Louisiana Democratic Party.

She appeared to endorse Nelson on social media Wednesday morning.

Nelson joins three other republican candidates so far; State Treasurer John Schroder, Attorney General Jeff Landry, and State Sen. Sharon Hewitt.

Lake Charles businessman Hunter Lundy is running as an independent and DOTD Sec. Shawn Wilson says he is still mulling over the possibility to become a democratic candidate.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
Crash kills unrestrained West Carroll Parish woman
Todd Chrisley, right, was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie Chrisley was sentenced...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley report to prison
GENERIC: Deer
LDWF announces five more possible cases of CWD in Tensas Parish
Fight at Whataburger in Leesville
VIDEO: Fight at Leesville Whataburger under investigation
The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for Joseph Daniel Pennington for outstanding...
Union Parish police search for man accused of kidnapping and more

Latest News

Meet the budgies! The interactive exhibit at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo just...
Zoo Buddy: Budgies!
Meet the budgies! The interactive exhibit at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo just...
Zoo Buddy: Budgies!
Futurecast
KNOE Tuesday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler
Gubernatorial Candidate Sharon Hewitt in Monroe on January 17
KNOE Exclusive: One-on-One with Gubernatorial Candidate Sharon Hewitt