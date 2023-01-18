Federal court scheduled for Duggar’s oral arguments

A federal court has scheduled a date to hear oral arguments in Duggar’s appeal of child...
A federal court has scheduled a date to hear oral arguments in Duggar’s appeal of child pornography conviction.(Washington County Detention Center via AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 9:29 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS. (KAIT) - A federal court has scheduled a date to hear oral arguments in Duggar’s appeal of child pornography conviction.

Duggar, 34, a former reality star, was convicted of child pornography charges in 2021 and sentenced to 151 months in federal prison followed by a supervised release term of 20 years.

On Jan. 17, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit in St. Louis scheduled a hearing of oral arguments for Feb. 16. Court will be held at the Charles Evans Whittaker Courthouse in Kansas City, Mo.

Learn more about Josh Duggar and his case from KNWA.com.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
Crash kills unrestrained West Carroll Parish woman
Todd Chrisley, right, was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie Chrisley was sentenced...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley report to prison
GENERIC: Deer
LDWF announces five more possible cases of CWD in Tensas Parish
Fight at Whataburger in Leesville
VIDEO: Fight at Leesville Whataburger under investigation
Police said Albert Leroy died after being struck by a school bus while riding his bike.
62-year-old bicyclist hit, killed by school bus, police say

Latest News

COVID-19 likely 3rd leading cause of US deaths, over 1800 deaths in NELA in 2022
Over 1800 COVID-19 NELA deaths recorded in 2022, likely third leading cause of death in U.S.
State Rep. Richard Nelson, R-Mandeville
La. State Rep. Richard Nelson becomes fourth Republican to enter governor’s race
school bus generic
El Dorado elementary student injured in bus crash
COVID-19 likely 3rd leading cause of US deaths, over 1800 deaths in NELA in 2022
COVID-19 likely 3rd leading cause of US deaths, over 1800 deaths in NELA in 2022
Meet the budgies! The interactive exhibit at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo just...
Zoo Buddy: Budgies!