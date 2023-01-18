Employee volunteers pack meals to combat NELA food insecurity

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Nearly a hundred volunteers from Entergy, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana and Healthy Blue helped pack meals Wednesday morning in an effort to fight food insecurity in northeast Louisiana.

The meal-packing event is part of the three organizations’ commitment to packing 200,000 meals statewide for area food banks. Food packing parties are taking place in each region of the state this week. Volunteers packed meals on Jan. 18, 2023, in downtown Monroe inside the Banquet Room at Vantage Tower; striving for their goal of 40,000 meals.

The meal-packing party lasted from 10 a.m. until noon. Before noon arrived, volunteers had already exceeded their goal by packing over 42,000 meals.

The companies will donate the meals packed by Wednesday’s volunteers to the Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.