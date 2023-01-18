Employee volunteers pack meals to combat NELA food insecurity

Employee volunteers pack meals to combat NELA food insecurity
Employee volunteers pack meals to combat NELA food insecurity(KNOE)
By Kenya Ross
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Nearly a hundred volunteers from Entergy, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana and Healthy Blue helped pack meals Wednesday morning in an effort to fight food insecurity in northeast Louisiana.

The meal-packing event is part of the three organizations’ commitment to packing 200,000 meals statewide for area food banks. Food packing parties are taking place in each region of the state this week. Volunteers packed meals on Jan. 18, 2023, in downtown Monroe inside the Banquet Room at Vantage Tower; striving for their goal of 40,000 meals.

The meal-packing party lasted from 10 a.m. until noon. Before noon arrived, volunteers had already exceeded their goal by packing over 42,000 meals.

The companies will donate the meals packed by Wednesday’s volunteers to the Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
Crash kills unrestrained West Carroll Parish woman
Fight at Whataburger in Leesville
VIDEO: Fight at Leesville Whataburger under investigation
GENERIC: Deer
LDWF announces five more possible cases of CWD in Tensas Parish
Todd Chrisley, right, was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie Chrisley was sentenced...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley report to prison
The Monroe Police Department say they responded to a shooting on Jan. 2, 2023, at 3803 Dunlop...
Monroe police searching for man accused of shooting child

Latest News

Entergy set to hire over 125 call center jobs, expanding facility in West Monroe
Entergy set to hire over 125 call center jobs, expanding facility in West Monroe
Entergy set to hire over 125 call center jobs, expanding facility in West Monroe
Entergy set to hire over 125 call center jobs, expanding facility in West Monroe
Radar
KNOE Wednesday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler
Parade goers reach out their hands for gifts from the members of the Krewe of Zulu parade...
All Mardi Gras krewes may be able to return to traditional routes thanks to influx of deputies from across Louisiana