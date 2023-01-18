El Dorado elementary student injured in bus crash

EL DORADO, Ark. (KNOE) - El Dorado School District Superintendent James Tucker has released a statement regarding the child that was injured in a school bus accident.

“Yesterday morning at 6:57 a.m., one of our school buses was turning left onto 167. At that time, a black Mustang with no lights on struck the front driver’s side of the bus. There were three students on board: two high school students and one elementary student. Although the elementary student did not go to school yesterday, I spoke with the guardian today, and the student went to school today. This was an unfortunate incident, but we are happy that all students and the bus driver are ok.”