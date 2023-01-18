El Dorado elementary student injured in bus crash

school bus generic
school bus generic(WILX)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
EL DORADO, Ark. (KNOE) - El Dorado School District Superintendent James Tucker has released a statement regarding the child that was injured in a school bus accident.

“Yesterday morning at 6:57 a.m., one of our school buses was turning left onto 167. At that time, a black Mustang with no lights on struck the front driver’s side of the bus. There were three students on board: two high school students and one elementary student. Although the elementary student did not go to school yesterday, I spoke with the guardian today, and the student went to school today. This was an unfortunate incident, but we are happy that all students and the bus driver are ok.”

Superintendent James Tucker

