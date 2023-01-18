Over 1800 COVID-19 NELA deaths recorded in 2022, likely third leading cause of death in U.S.

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Preliminary data released by Johns Hopkins University indicates COVID-19 is likely the 3rd leading cause of death in the U.S. in 2022.

Since the pandemic started, COVID-19 has killed more than a million in the U.S. More than 267,000 people died of COVID-19 in 2022, according to preliminary data from Johns Hopkins, which is a decrease in deaths compared to 2020 and 2021.

In northeast Louisiana alone, over 1,800 deaths occurred in 2022 due to COVID-19, according to USA Facts.

A retired registered nurse in Louisiana and co-founder of The Navigators, Stacy Hall, says increasing access to vaccines could be the solution to minimizing deaths of COVID-19 across the country, but a busy schedule could discourage people from getting a vaccine.

“Most adults are getting their vaccines in the pharmacy now because they are so convenient because they are so readily available because pharmacies have extended office hours,” Hall says. “But I think more people need to realize how serious COVID-19 illness is for themselves; but also in our communities, and especially for elders.”

Agencies like the Louisiana Department of Health are still in the works of completing data across the state as more death certificates are being reviewed.

