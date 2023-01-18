Over 1800 COVID-19 NELA deaths recorded in 2022, likely third leading cause of death in U.S.

COVID-19 likely 3rd leading cause of US deaths, over 1800 deaths in NELA in 2022
By Kenya Ross
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Preliminary data released by Johns Hopkins University indicates COVID-19 is likely the 3rd leading cause of death in the U.S. in 2022.

Since the pandemic started, COVID-19 has killed more than a million in the U.S. More than 267,000 people died of COVID-19 in 2022, according to preliminary data from Johns Hopkins, which is a decrease in deaths compared to 2020 and 2021.

In northeast Louisiana alone, over 1,800 deaths occurred in 2022 due to COVID-19, according to USA Facts.

A retired registered nurse in Louisiana and co-founder of The Navigators, Stacy Hall, says increasing access to vaccines could be the solution to minimizing deaths of COVID-19 across the country, but a busy schedule could discourage people from getting a vaccine.

“Most adults are getting their vaccines in the pharmacy now because they are so convenient because they are so readily available because pharmacies have extended office hours,” Hall says. “But I think more people need to realize how serious COVID-19 illness is for themselves; but also in our communities, and especially for elders.”

Agencies like the Louisiana Department of Health are still in the works of completing data across the state as more death certificates are being reviewed.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
Crash kills unrestrained West Carroll Parish woman
Todd Chrisley, right, was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie Chrisley was sentenced...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley report to prison
GENERIC: Deer
LDWF announces five more possible cases of CWD in Tensas Parish
Fight at Whataburger in Leesville
VIDEO: Fight at Leesville Whataburger under investigation
Police said Albert Leroy died after being struck by a school bus while riding his bike.
62-year-old bicyclist hit, killed by school bus, police say

Latest News

State Rep. Richard Nelson, R-Mandeville
La. State Rep. Richard Nelson becomes fourth Republican to enter governor’s race
school bus generic
El Dorado elementary student injured in bus crash
COVID-19 likely 3rd leading cause of US deaths, over 1800 deaths in NELA in 2022
COVID-19 likely 3rd leading cause of US deaths, over 1800 deaths in NELA in 2022
Meet the budgies! The interactive exhibit at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo just...
Zoo Buddy: Budgies!