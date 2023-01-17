Union Parish police search for man accused of kidnapping and more

UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for Joseph Daniel Pennington who they say has outstanding warrants.

UPSO says Pennington is accused of domestic battery with child endangerment, second-degree kidnapping and false imprisonment.

According to UPSO, Pennington is known to be seen around the Spearsville and Rum Center area.

Pennington is 5′10″ and weighs 170 lbs.

If anyone has information on Pennington’s whereabouts, UPSO asks to contact them at (318)-368-3124.

