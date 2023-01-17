Union Parish police search for man accused of kidnapping and more

The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for Joseph Daniel Pennington for outstanding...
The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for Joseph Daniel Pennington for outstanding warrants.(Source: Union Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 10:09 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for Joseph Daniel Pennington who they say has outstanding warrants.

UPSO says Pennington is accused of domestic battery with child endangerment, second-degree kidnapping and false imprisonment.

According to UPSO, Pennington is known to be seen around the Spearsville and Rum Center area.

Pennington is 5′10″ and weighs 170 lbs.

If anyone has information on Pennington’s whereabouts, UPSO asks to contact them at (318)-368-3124.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LDWF, NPSO rescue hunter in Natchitoches Parish accident
Madison Brooks
Community reacts to death of LSU student hit by vehicle in roadway
Raquel Stevens
Teacher arrested after teen found naked, beaten, officials say
A 92-year-old woman was found dead outside a nursing home, police said.
92-year-old woman found dead outside nursing home, police say
The St. Rose Volunteer Fire Department arrived at the scene and successfully rescued the man...
Man rescued after he got stuck in tree while running from police, authorities say

Latest News

Zackary Green, 36, of Paragould is being held in the Greene County Detention Center on...
Man accused of sexually grooming child online
Giovanni Beltran
DeRidder man arrested after 4-week-old baby hospitalized
KNOE Monday Night Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Monday Night Forecast with Jake Lambright
If you are south of I-20 on Highway 80, stop at the little shop next to Calhoun Middle School,...
Feed Your Soul: A shop where you can grab a taste of home