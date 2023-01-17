Police: Man stops car in middle of highway, eats Taco Bell

Police said a man who stopped his vehicle in the middle of the highway was eating Taco Bell and smelled of alcohol. (SOURCE: WXIX)
By Ken Baker and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 7:11 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - Ohio police arrested a man early Friday morning after they said he stopped in the middle of a highway to eat tacos.

The video shows the man, who Cincinnati police identified as 53-year-old Gregory Powell, as he leaves his car in the center lane of Interstate 75 and heads for the highway’s shoulder. WXIX reports he stayed there for nearly 15 minutes until police arrived.

Responding officers said they found Powell eating food from Taco Bell and smelled of alcohol.

When they asked why he stopped, officers said Powell told them he was worried for his daughter.

Authorities said he now faces a DUI charge.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LDWF, NPSO rescue hunter in Natchitoches Parish accident
Madison Brooks
Community reacts to death of LSU student hit by vehicle in roadway
Raquel Stevens
Teacher arrested after teen found naked, beaten, officials say
Lewis is accused by the MPD of terrorizing.
Monroe police searching for man accused of terrorizing
Nina Willis celebrated her 114th birthday Saturday.
‘She is my pride and joy’: Woman celebrates 114th birthday with 97-year-old sister

Latest News

KNOE Monday Evening Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Monday Evening Forecast with Jake Lambright
Police said Jerrell Powe, a former football player for Ole Miss and the NFL, was arrested and...
Police: Former Ole Miss, NFL football player arrested on kidnapping charge
Madison Brooks
Community reacts to death of LSU student hit by vehicle in roadway
MLK Day Youth Resource Fair 2023
City of Monroe helps youth plan future through MLK Day Youth Resource Fair