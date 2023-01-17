LDWF announces five more possible cases of CWD in Tensas Parish

TENSAS PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (LADDL) said five more suspected cases of the chronic wasting disease have been identified in Tensas Parish, bringing the number of CWD-positive cases found in the state to seven - all of which came from Tensas Parish.

The three doe and two bucks that are presumptively positive for CWD were all harvested on private land.

LADDL said in a press release the suspected positive samples will be sent to the National Veterinary Services Laboratory, and the process can take weeks.

CWD is not known to spread to humans, but the CDC and the WHO both recommend against eating deer known to be infected with the disease.

LDWF provides free testing for hunter-harvested deer as they recommend testing deer hunted in areas known to have deer infected with the disease.

Here is what LDWF said about getting deer tested:

To learn more about Chronic Wasting Disease and the regulations surrounding it, visit Louisiana’s wildlife and fisheries website.

