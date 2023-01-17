Feed Your Soul: A shop where you can grab a taste of home

CALHOUN, La. (KNOE) - If you are south of I-20 on Highway 80, stop at the little shop next to Calhoun Middle School, Specialty Meats of Calhoun, it will surprise you.

Co-owner Charlie Carter got the idea for the shop while working in the oil fields.

“All of a sudden, the oil field crashed. And I come home, and I’ve always had this in mind, to do this here,” said Carter.

He brought on Bobbie Griffin as a partner and got started, opening the place in May of 2022.

They have all types of grab-and-go options for people who need something quick to cook at home.

From six types of sausage and five types of summer sausage made in-house, plus, some great casserole-style dinners to feed a family.

They both have their favorites, including the Pastalaya and Cheesy Chicken Spaghetti.

Customers love the hot food options as well. One customer, Jacob Haisty, became a regular because of how good the food is.

“Boudin egg rolls,” said Haisty. “They’re really good, really good. I enjoy it... that was my appetizer. Yeah, that was our appetizer, but their burgers are really, I mean, it’s phenomenal.”

I had to try it and more. The burgers are amazing, but there is one item they have, a super-sized version of one of my favorites, what they call tater kegs.

“What we should call them are mega tots,” said Carter. They are giving an unnamed national chain a big run for their money.

Carter says one of the dishes they make is just like how mom makes it.

“The chicken and dumplings,” said Carter. " I’ve been eating them for 48 years now. My mother comes here and makes those homemade. The same rolling pin she’s had since before I was born.”

He says there’s no substitute.

“It’s the real deal, and anybody that’s had them comes back for more,” said Carter.

Co-owner Bobby Griffin said despite just opening, they are already planning on updates to the menu and building.

“We’re planning on doing crawfish,” said Griffin. “We got a lot of plans for the future.”

They are also planning on expanding the seating area.

So, if you are looking for a great hot lunch on the go or something to take home to cook for the family, Specialty Meats of Calhoun will feed your soul.

