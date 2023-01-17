Crash kills unrestrained West Carroll Parish woman

Fatal crash generic
Fatal crash generic(Pixabay)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OAK GROVE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police say they responded to a single-vehicle crash on Jan. 17, 2023, around 7 a.m.

According to LSP, Wanda C. Kennedy, 79, was traveling on Louisiana Hwy. 2 west of Louisiana Hwy. 587 when her vehicle left the road and hit a tree.

LSP says Kennedy was not wearing a seatbelt, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene by the West Carroll Parish Coroner.

LSP does not suspect impairment to be a factor but has submitted toxicology samples for analysis.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Louisiana State Troopers want to remind drivers to make good decisions while behind the wheel.

LSP says not wearing a seat belt is the leading cause of preventable death in vehicle crashes.

